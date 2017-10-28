[VIDEO] Kim Cattrall Was ‘Never Friends’ With Her ‘Sex And The City’ Cast

It looks like Kim Cattrall won’t be in any reunion for Sex and the City.

She was interviewed by Piers Morgan and she says that Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker had issues.

“We’ve never been friends,” she says. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Sources say that she was making “outrageous demands” about her character in Sex and the City. Though Cattrall has been denying those allegations. In the video she mentions that she wants someone else to play her character. Cattrall has moved on from playing the part and she wants her fans to do the same.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Love B Scott