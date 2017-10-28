Man Accidentally Gets Locked In Walk-In Beer Cooler: Does Not Attempt To Be Rescued

When Jeremy J. Van Ert was accidentally locked in a walk-in beer cooler at a 24/7 convenience store, he didn’t call for help. He didn’t freak out. He just sat and enjoyed three cans of Four Loko and an 18-ounce Icehouse beer for six hours overnight.

This all went down at a Kwik Trip in Marshfield, Wisconsin the other night. Police say they are used to dealing with people who purposefully hide and get locked in businesses with the intention of committing a crime. Van Ert didn’t do that. He decided to stay the night (in a store that’s open 24/7!) and enjoy some beer until a customer noticed him the next morning. When an employee let him out, Van Ert ran from the cooler and didn’t pay for what he drank (or broke: including three 30-packs of Busch beer).

In the end, Van Ert was cited for retail theft (punishable by a fine of about $170): but still ended up in jail because he was on probation.

Source: The Washington Post

