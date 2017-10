It all started with a plea from a podcaster, and turned into a collection of creepy.

Mallory Ortberg, in her Dear Prudence podcast, asked listeners to tweet photos of eerie dolls. The (pretty disturbing) results are below.

Saw this in a thrift store yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CVS2e3Ymjm — Ann Kriss (@akriss253) October 25, 2017

Hi this is me, Rover, and a doll named Lisa that people have told me is creepy but I think she's BEAUTIFUL JUST THE WAY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/vxtPr4leXX — SAL-loween 👻 (@sarahannelloyd) October 25, 2017

My sister is always wary at incoming texts from me. pic.twitter.com/l6fxazZAgY — A. T. (@ATweetsville) October 25, 2017

A friend of my mother’s made this for me, which was very sweet, and she’s a legit artist so that’s cool too, but … pic.twitter.com/3AbviHAzjR — yet another Sarah (@solidbee) October 25, 2017

My brother *requested* I buy this for him. pic.twitter.com/NR7Z14Io8F — Sarah (@signedsjd) October 25, 2017

I found these at an estate sale last year and my soul still hasn’t recovered. pic.twitter.com/KNbGDuoobS — Daydrink Believer (@DammitJacqui) October 25, 2017

Story: I was house and petsitting for friend's parents. Went to the bedroom and saw the closet light was on. Looked inside: pic.twitter.com/fcARCF4yjF — kristin feat. ghosts (@yestervegh) October 25, 2017

@Nicole_Cliffe I encountered this gem in my parents' RV pit/workshop. pic.twitter.com/vTfbm0yM6Z — The Cathinator (@cathinator) October 25, 2017

My ex sent this photo to me this week, an actual thing he has purchased. I feel like I can just send it to a divorce attny with his address pic.twitter.com/209pIrIb2j — MKPoltergeist (@MKPinDC) October 25, 2017

The ONLY thing I wanted for Christmas after Toy Story came out was that little spider doll head thing, and my mom actually FOUND it pic.twitter.com/q3ffGL10Rk — Halloween Maggie™ (@MaggieSoaresRex) October 25, 2017

oh I still have it pic.twitter.com/Xg1WPVjfXe — Alex Trimboli (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 25, 2017

