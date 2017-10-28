George Washington’s Church: Plaque ‘Must Come Down’

Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia says that the plaque honoring the first president of the United States says that they should take it down due to feeling “unwelcoming”.

“The plaques in our sanctuary make some in our presence feel unsafe or unwelcome.”

“Some visitors and guests who worship with us choose not to return because they receive an unintended message from the prominent presence of the plaques.”

This decision comes after the huge controversy about the Civil War figures.

