There’s a Hairy Man Competition Every Year in Round Rock Texas

Filed Under: competition, hairy man, Round Rock
(Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

Did you know there was a hairy man contest here in Texas?

About 6,000 people attend the event in Round Rock and it’s been going on now for 23 years. The event lasts a day and consists of a a 5k run, costume contest and live music and of course the crowing of the hairiest man. This is all in honor of the legendary hairy man that once roamed the Round Rock area back in the Pioneer days. Jared MacDonald was declared the winner and was awarded $500. “It’s very flattering to hear people cheering and screaming for you,” said MacDonald. “But it is also a little surreal to be applauded for your hair.” Now that you know about the hairiest man competition will you sign up or sign your friends up for next year?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live