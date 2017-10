Early this morning, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell woke up in the upstairs bedroom of his London home, felt dizzy, and upon trying to go downstairs to the kitchen for milk, he slipped on one of the stairs, and tumbled to the bottom, according to TMZ.

When an ambulance arrived, Simon was placed in a neck brace and on a stretcher.

Fortunately, a CAT scan reveals Simon doesn’t appear to have a serious injury.

Simon is still under observation in a hospital, and in stable condition.