Residents Of All Dallas Counties Will Soon Be Able To Text 911 For Emergencies

Residents of all Dallas counties will soon have the option to text 911 for emergency services in case making a phone call is unavailable.  It’s a service neighboring cities are already utilizing, and Dallas is incredibly close to being finished installing.

The initiative has already saved the life of Candie Price, who in the middle of a domestic incident in 2016 felt that trying to make a phone call would have been life-threatening.

Dallas plans to launch a new 911 system in early December, with the texting service hoping to launch 60 to 90 days after.

Texting 911 is already available in THESE counties!

