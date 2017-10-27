Nissin Introduces $130 Fork That Cancels The Noise From Ramen Noodle Slurping

By JT
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nissin is one of the titans of the instant ramen noodle game.

Always on the brink of innovation, the company has released what they believe to be a game changer.  Nissin is releasing a limited-edition fork that cancels all the noise emitted from one slurping their noodles from a bowl.

The slurping noise triggers an app on your smartphone, that plays a noise to mask the sounds made from slurping.

Check out the hilarious commercial announcing the fork below!

Now we’re not certain if this is real or not, but we know plenty of noisy eaters we’d like to give this to!

Via Eater

