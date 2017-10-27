Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 27, 1982

Friday, October 27

The year was 1982. On this day, Steffi Graph had just played her FIRST pro tennis match, and the Chinese population exceeded 1 Billion!

A melting pot of styles on the Hot 11…Rock…R&B…New Wave…all ahead with nine songs and moments from this day in ’82!

Pointer Sisters-I’m So Excited

Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry

Missing Persons-Destination Unkown

Pat Benatar-Shadows Of The Night

ABC-The Look Of Love

Toni Basil-Mickey

Peter Gabriel-Shock The Monkey

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran