Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 27, 1982

Friday, October 27
The year was 1982. On this day, Steffi Graph had just played her FIRST pro tennis match, and the Chinese population exceeded 1 Billion!
A melting pot of styles on the Hot 11…Rock…R&B…New Wave…all ahead with nine songs and moments from this day in ’82!
Pointer Sisters-I’m So Excited
Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry
Missing Persons-Destination Unkown
Pat Benatar-Shadows Of The Night
ABC-The Look Of Love
Toni Basil-Mickey
Peter Gabriel-Shock The Monkey
John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good
A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran