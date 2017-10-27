Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 27, 1982

Filed Under: 1982, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, October 27
(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Friday, October 27

The year was 1982.  On this day, Steffi Graph had just played her FIRST pro tennis match, and the Chinese population exceeded 1 Billion!

A melting pot of styles on the Hot 11…Rock…R&B…New Wave…all ahead with nine songs and moments from this day in ’82!

 

Pointer Sisters-I’m So Excited

Chicago-Hard To Say I’m Sorry

Missing Persons-Destination Unkown

Pat Benatar-Shadows Of The Night

ABC-The Look Of Love

Toni Basil-Mickey

Peter Gabriel-Shock The Monkey

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live