Ahhhhhhhhhh! Dear Lord in heaven! What the heck is that!?!?!?!

Well, it looks like the Dallas Zoo is in the Halloween spirit! Go ahead and prepare yourself for what might be the scariest creature in nature…the naked mole-rat! So scary, they’re actually kind of cute!

These fur-less little nightmares have the face and teeth of a mole paired up with the body of a rat. And apparently they love gnawing on jack-o-lanterns!

Naked mole #rats have never been so #UnexpectedlyCute. SHARE if you have love for the animal kingdom's "creepy and crawly" underdogs this Halloween season – let's flood the Internet! #nakedmolerats A post shared by Dallas Zoo (@dallaszoo) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Happy Halloween! Sleep well tonight!