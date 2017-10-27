Bulldog Tries To Protect Leonardo DiCaprio From Bear Attack

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Leo won an Oscar for his work in The Revenant. The bear attack scene alone is probably what handed him the award on a silver platter. In fact, some people actually believed that Leo was attacked by a real grizzly!

Khaleesi the English Bulldog fell for it too! While watching the movie at home with her human family, the bear scene was just too much. Poor Leo needed her help, her protection. As soon as she sees Leo is in danger, she goes into attack mode!

Awwwww, she tried so hard to save him. Don’t worry Khaleesi…he lives.

