Well that’s a lot off the top.

While on the red carpet for Louis Vuitton’s new “Voyez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibit the Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard showed off his new hairdo. His hair has been shaved off from the top, while leaving the sides intact. Yahoo Lifestyle reports that the actor has yet to comment on his new hair choice. Many presume the hair cut is for his upcoming role as Anton Zaleski in the film The Hummingbird Project.