“Ace Ventura,” “Major League” Among Films Who Could Be Getting A Reboot

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group owns some of Hollywood’s most classic films, and they are now looking to bring some of them back.

Morgan Creek is planning to reboot some of their more popular titles and revive them for both the big screen and small screen. Deadline reports that the company is “making a big push across television, features and digital.” Some of the notable titles in Morgan Creek’s library include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Major League, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Last of the Mohicans, True Romance, Young Guns, Dead Ringers, Diabolique, Pacific Heights, The Crush, and Nightbreed.

Early reports indicate that Morgan Creek is already in the process of rebooting Ace Ventura, Major League, and Young Guns. Of Ace Ventura, Morgan Creek president David Robinson said, “We loved the idea behind it and its prospects, domestically and internationally. We wanted to do a mainstream theatrical production relaunch. Because it’s episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise.”

Robinson would love to see Carrey reprise the role, and he sees the franchise potentially moving going the way Indiana Jones has, with Carrey, the veteran pet detective, teaching a rookie, or possibly his son, his ways.

Morgan Creek is willing to look beyond the silver screen as well, and branch their library into short-form content, graphic novels, live productions, and video games.

Via BroBible

