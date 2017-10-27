“Ace Ventura,” “Major League” Among Films Who Could Be Getting A Reboot

By JT
Filed Under: ace ventura, Film, hollywood, Jim Carrey, library, Major League, morgan creek entertainment group, morgan creek productions, Movies, Reboot
(Photo by Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group owns some of Hollywood’s most classic films, and they are now looking to bring some of them back.

Morgan Creek is planning to reboot some of their more popular titles and revive them for both the big screen and small screen.  Deadline reports that the company is “making a big push across television, features and digital.”  Some of the notable titles in Morgan Creek’s library include Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Major League, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Last of the Mohicans, True Romance, Young Guns, Dead Ringers, Diabolique, Pacific Heights, The Crush, and Nightbreed.

Early reports indicate that Morgan Creek is already in the process of rebooting Ace VenturaMajor League, and Young Guns.  Of Ace Ventura, Morgan Creek president David Robinson said, “We loved the idea behind it and its prospects, domestically and internationally. We wanted to do a mainstream theatrical production relaunch.  Because it’s episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise.”

Robinson would love to see Carrey reprise the role, and he sees the franchise potentially moving going the way Indiana Jones has, with Carrey, the veteran pet detective, teaching a rookie, or possibly his son, his ways.

Morgan Creek is willing to look beyond the silver screen as well, and branch their library into short-form content, graphic novels, live productions, and video games.

Via BroBible

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live