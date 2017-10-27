10-Year-Old Arrested After Leading Police On Hour Long, 100 MPH Car Chase (Video)

Police in Ohio have arrested a 10-year-old who stole his father’s car and led them on a high-speed pursuit over three counties that reached speeds up to 100 mph.

The boy’s father reported the car missing around 9am, and police were finally able to slow the boy down with a rolling roadblock. He drove the car into a ditch to avoid stop sticks placed on the road, where he was finally apprehended after giving chase for almost an hour.

Luckily, nobody was hurt during the incident, which was the second time the boy took a family member’s vehicle for a joyride. The boy was placed in the custody of Erie County Children’s Services after being released from the hospital.

