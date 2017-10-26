U2 Team with Jack White’s Label for Limited Vinyl Release

By Scott T. Sterling

Record Store Day 2017 continues to heat up with the reveal that U2 is set to contribute a vinyl exclusive on Jack White’s Third Man Records label.

The band will drop a vinyl 12-inch of new song “The Blackout,” the first physical release from U2’s eagerly awaited new album, Songs of Experience, due later this year.

Related: Record Store Day Reveals 2017 Black Friday Exclusives

The 12″ includes both the original album version backed by an exclusive remix by the band’s longtime collaborator, Jacknife Lee.

Record Store Day 2017 is set for Black Friday, Nov. 24.

“The sound quality of this incredibly special record is a perfect example of the caliber of product Third Man Pressing is capable of producing. We couldn’t be more proud,” explained Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell in a press statement.

TMR’s “The Blackout” 12″ will be extremely limited, with just one single pressing at Third Man Pressing, the label’s state-of-the-art vinyl production facility in Detroit.

Black vinyl editions will be available at all participating Record Store Day shops, with 750 colored vinyl editions on offer exclusively at Third Man Records’ Nashville storefront (623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203) and Detroit storefront (441 West Canfield Street. Detroit, MI 48201) as well as two U.K./Ireland record stores to be announced.

Fans hoping to secure a copy should probably get in line now.