This College Installed Facial Recognition to Make Sure Students Don’t Sign in for Other Students

Looks like college students might have to haul it to class now if they want a decent attendance record that won’t affect their grade. One university in China came up with a solution to the growing problem of students signing in for their friends in class: facial recognition. According to China Daily the facial recognition works by having students stand in front of a tablet, which will match their face with records in the university’s database. More than 300 students are now using this technology at the Communication University of China. The technology was developed by fellow professor Shen Hao using Chinese web service company Baidu’s AI platform.

Hao spoke of the technology to Beijing News, “The new system saves time and reduces the workload of students. Out of one hundred students, it usually only fails to recognise one student.”

Obviously not everyone (especially students) is sold on this method of keeping track of attendance.