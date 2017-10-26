Robot Granted Citizenship In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia made history today when they granted a robot, named Sophia, citizenship. This is the first time a robot has ever been given citizenship. During a press conference Sophia said, “”I am very honored and proud of this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship.”

Sophia also addressed several questions the panel had. The robot made it clear that she is not in fact here to kill us all. When asked about said world domination Sophia responded with, “”You’ve been reading too much Elon Musk. And watching too many Hollywood movies. Don’t worry, if you’re nice to me, I’ll be nice to you. Treat me as a smart input output system.”

You can check out a video of the ground breaking robot above.

Via Business Insider

