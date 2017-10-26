Jack’s Nine @ 9, Top Selling Artists Of The ’80s

Thursday, October 26

The eighties were a very special time.  In ’82, when disco died and the CD started outselling Vinyl, things really heated up.  The opening price of a CD was about $17, and it never went below $13.

We’re going to count down the top-selling artist of the decade…in order!

Prince-U Got The Look

Bon Jovi-Wanted Dead Or Alive

Lionel Richie-All Night Long

George Michael-Monkey

Hall & Oates-Maneater

Madonna-Papa Don’t Preach

Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Phil Collins-Against All Odds

Michael Jackson-Billie Jean

