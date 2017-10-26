Jack’s Nine @ 9, Top Selling Artists Of The ’80s

Thursday, October 26
The eighties were a very special time. In ’82, when disco died and the CD started outselling Vinyl, things really heated up. The opening price of a CD was about $17, and it never went below $13.
We’re going to count down the top-selling artist of the decade…in order!
Prince-U Got The Look
Bon Jovi-Wanted Dead Or Alive
Lionel Richie-All Night Long
George Michael-Monkey
Hall & Oates-Maneater
Madonna-Papa Don’t Preach
Whitney Houston-I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Phil Collins-Against All Odds
Michael Jackson-Billie Jean