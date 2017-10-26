It’s A Boy For Jessica Alba!

Congrats to Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash on the good news! The couple will welcome their very first baby boy!

Jessica, along with her daughters, revealed the good news on Instagram on Wednesday. They did the whole gender reveal with blue confetti. Jessica hovered under a giant box, while her girls pulled the strings to reveal…it’s a boy! Blue confetti, balloons, and glitter rained down!

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce… 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Looks like this mama is excited to be a boy mom. And perhaps a little nervous about being outnumbered by the kiddos.