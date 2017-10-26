It’s A Boy For Jessica Alba!

Filed Under: big sisters, Boy, Cash, daughters, Gender Reveal, Jessica Alba
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Congrats to Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash on the good news! The couple will welcome their very first baby boy!

Jessica, along with her daughters, revealed the good news on Instagram on Wednesday. They did the whole gender reveal with blue confetti. Jessica hovered under a giant box, while her girls pulled the strings to reveal…it’s a boy! Blue confetti, balloons, and glitter rained down!

Looks like this mama is excited to be a boy mom. And perhaps a little nervous about being outnumbered by the kiddos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live