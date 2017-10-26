Is There An Age Limit To Trick-Or-Treating?

Well, it depends who you ask!

In a town in Canada, they’re drawing a fine line of who gets to go out trick-or-treating. Just this passed September, they ruled that only children under the age of 16 could get candy.

If you’re 16 and older, they will fine you up to $200! That’s so crazy right?

Here in the U.S., teens from ages 12-16 usually stop dressing up for Halloween, though they can still do it if they wanted to.

“The big concers I have are that younger kids get priority,” says Lizzie Post. “You want to make sure younger kids are getting the chance and the opportunity, but I don’t want to discourage teens from enjoying this as long they’re behaving well.”

Thoughts?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TIME