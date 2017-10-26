George H.W. Bush Offers Another Apology After 2nd Actress Says He Groped Her

Well, this is the last thing you want to hear about a former President.

Former President George H.W. Bush has offered up not one, but two apologies after being accused of sexual assault. The first apology came after actress Heather Lind posted an Instagram pic, that has since been removed, of herself with Bush and Barbara. Her story…

“He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, he touched me again.”

Not too long after Lind’s story broke, another actress came forward. Actress Jordana Grolnick had a similar experience with Bush back in 2016. Grolnick said…

“He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!'”

Bush’s people did apologize, but later on were forced to elaborate on the incidents. Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath issued a statement, saying…