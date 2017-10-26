For The Person On Santa’s Naughty List…Angry Santa Beer!

Just in time for Christmas, a beer for all the bad kids ages 21 and up.

“He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Claus is coming to town.”

Angry Santa Spiced London Ale is getting ready to hit store shelves next week! It’s an English dark ale brewed with mulling spice. There are notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and honey. Basically it tastes like gingerbread cookies!

Now, that doesn’t sound like a bad gift, right? However, the picture on the bottle may imply how it’s made.

Happy Friday 🙂 Angry Santa is Drew's fav beer.

Drew will be drinking Angry Santa all weekend, wonder how Monday will be…#drewonabrew pic.twitter.com/3cffpnQMlh — Rahr & Sons Brewing (@RahrBrewing) December 2, 2016

Yep, that’s Santa brewing up a little something of his own. And on your chimney!