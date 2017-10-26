California Surfer Crafts Board With 10,000 Cigarette Butts

The third annual “Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest” was held in California, where artists and surfers gathered to show off their best boards made from recyclable materials.

California surfer, Taylor Lane, took home the top prize with his surf board made from 10,000 discarded cigarette butts. Lane told the Orange County Register, “This is the most polluted item picked up on the beach. And no one thinks twice that you can do anything with it.”

Lane, along with his friend Ben Judkins, spent the summer collecting butts from the sand, beach parking lots and local paths in Santa Cruz, and the board also utilizes styrofoam from local fish markets. Judkins said of the board, “It’s visually disgusting — but awesome in how gross it is. It just ties together surfing and something we care about — the environment, the ocean and the health of the ocean.”

Via NBC LA

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter