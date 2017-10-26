Burger King Continues To Troll McDonald’s By Offering Free Whopper To People Dressed As Scary Clowns

Ok, first of all, we thought the whole scary clown obsession was over and done with last year. But no. Scary clowns are back thanks to the amazing adaptation of Stephen King’s It, and Burger King has taken the opportunity to throw some jabs at fast food king, McDonald’s.

On the day of the film’s release, Burger King tweeted this:

*Sees clown*

Nope.

*Goes to BK* — Burger King (@BurgerKing) September 9, 2017

A month and half later, Burger King is still keeping up the shots. With Halloween fastly approaching, the chain decided to take the scary clown obsession up a notch. According to a press release from the King, “clowns are the third most sought after Halloween costume of 2017,” so all next week, they are offering a free Whopper to anybody who dresses as a scary clown and visits one of their locations.

They spared no expense in the ad announcing the promotion, either, in a campaign they have called “Scary Clown Night.” It looks like something straight out of a horror film.

That clown at the end looks rather familiar, doesn’t he?

Via Fox News

