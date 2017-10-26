Australia Is Using A New Algorithm To Prevent Future Crimes

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Australian police are now using algorithms to predict future crimes. The New South Wales Police’s Suspect Targeting Management Plan (STMP) is a risk-assessment tool and a policing program which is being used to identify repeat offenders and those suspected of committing crimes in the future.

The tool uses algorithms to identify people suspected of committing future crimes and then classifies them based on their potential risk. The tool is being used to target citizens as young as 11. In one controversial case police stopped a 16-year-old because “young people who get on the last carriage of a train and wear Nautica are known to commit criminal damages (graffiti).”

The STMP is taking a lot of flak as some claim that this kind of predictive policing can be discriminatory and can be “damaging to the relationship between young people and the police.”

Via Mashable

