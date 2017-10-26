Arlington Seguin Football Players, Cheerleaders Gets Made Fun Of From Internet Radio Broadcaster

This isn’t your friendly, making fun of…

During the Arlington Seguin vs Cleburne football game, a radio broadcaster from Cleburne were making fun of Seguin by calling them “Cougroes” and making fun of the weight of their cheerleaders.

JacketRadio.com’s Mark Banton didn’t confirm or deny the comment.

“I am aware of the accusations and I have nothing to say about it,” Banton says.

Arlington Independent School District says that JacketRadio.com will no longer broadcast any of the 6 Arlington high school games with going against Cleburne.

AISD Spokeswoman Leslie Johnston says that he made racial comments through the whole game.

“Cleburne ISD does not condone unethical, unprofessional or unacceptable comments,” says Lisa Magers, spokeswoman for Cleburne ISD. “When our school district was notified by Arlington ISD officials of the situation, we immediately began addressing the concern.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Star-Telegram