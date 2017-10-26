Amazon Granted Wholesale Pharmacy Licenses In Several States

Early reports say that Amazon has gained a wholesale pharmacy license for several states which will allow them to enter into the prescription drug delivery business. So far the licences are for 12 states including: Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon and Tennessee.

This helps to confirm the predictions that Amazon will enter into the drug delivery business. Though it is still unclear whether Amazon plans to partner with an existing company or build their own delivery department from the ground up.

