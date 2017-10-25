Tesla Has Been Working 24/7 To Get Solar & Battery Power To Children’s Hospital In Puerto Rico

Elon Musk and his company Tesla is making good on their promises. Immediately after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the automaker was committed to helping with the use of their batteries and solar panels.
According to Elon Musk, his team has been working 24/7 to install the panels and batteries at a Children’s Hospital in San Juan, which is their very first project.
It doesn’t appear that Tesla will stop here. Musk went on to say it was the “first of many projects”. On top of that, Musk has also donated $250,000 of his own money.