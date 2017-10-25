Rock and Roll Legend Fats Domino Dies at 89

Iconic New Orleans singer Fats Domino has reportedly passed away. According to WWL-TV, his daughter has said Domino passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in New Orleans. Domino was a piano-playing prodigy who was known for his lightning-fast fingers and crafting a unique sound at the time blending rock with rhythm-and-blues. Domino rose to fame in his 20s, with the 1955 hit, “Ain’t That a Shame,” and soon after his 1956 rock n’ roll version of “Blueberry Hill,” shot up to No. 2 on the Top 40 charts. He even performed the version on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Domino’s career continued and he found further success with other hits released in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including “Walking to New Orleans” and “I’m Walkin.'” With his recognizable face and voice, Domino became a familiar sight on screen, too. He made appearances in movies Shake, Rattle & Rock, which released in 1956 and a Monkee’s television special called “33-1/3 Revolutions per Monkee.”

The rock and roll legend is known for inspiring many other widely known musicians such as Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Harry Connick Jr. stated in a tweet, “RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky.”

BREAKING: Fats Domino, a founding father of rock 'n' roll, has died at age 89 https://t.co/00C2wgw1Tb pic.twitter.com/Gmfmj2gytG — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) October 25, 2017

RIP the great and supremely talented Fats Domino. He made "Ain't That a Shame", probably the happiest depiction of a break-up ever recorded pic.twitter.com/mG2m0i7MoN — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) October 25, 2017