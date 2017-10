On Monday, several news stations in Prague reported that an air vent for an old Cold War era nuclear fallout shelter had been transformed into the original droid, R2D2. No one knows who is responsible for the droid but many suspect a street artist or group of artists.

Who ever did it managed to repaint the ugly old bunker and transform it into something very, very cool. Here are some before and after photos of the bunker.

Via Mashable