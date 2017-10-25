Lucky Woman Buys $60 Plane Ticket And Is The Only Passenger On Board

When Karon Grieve boarded the 189 seat plane in Glasgow she was shocked to find that she was the only passenger on board the plane. The Scottish author paid only $60 for her ticket to Greece but ended up getting a one of a kind VIP experience. Karon describes the flight as surreal and quite comical when the flight attendants performed the mandatory safety checks.
Some have expressed their outrage with an airline flying just a single person. But to those Karon has the perfect response, “There’s been so many stories about bad budget airlines and this is the first time there’s been a feel-good story. Why do people have to knock it and bring it down? That’s just nasty.”
Via CNN