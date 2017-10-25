Letter On The Theory Of Happiness Written By Albert Einstein Sells For $1.3 Million

At an auction in Jerusalem on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017, a note written by the famed scientist about the theory of happiness was sold for a whopping $1.3 million.   The scientist’s words on this note are probably not as well-known as his groundbreaking theory of relativity, but they still give a little insight into one of the greatest minds of the 20th century.

Winner’s Auctions and Exhibitions said Einstein was traveling in Japan in 1922 when he was told he would be awarded the Nobel Prize in physics. In Tokyo, Einstein scribbled the note in German to a bellboy after he did not have cash to give him a tip.

 “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness,” it reads. Gal Wiener, CEO of the auction house, said Einstein told the bellboy that because of his fame, the handwritten note “will probably be worth more than a regular tip.”
