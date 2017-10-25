Fort Worth’s Riscky’s BBQ Celebrates 90th Anniversary; Chopped Beef Sandwiches Available For $.90

Fort Worth perennial Riscky’s BBQ began as a grocery store in 1927.

Joe and Mary Riscky immigrated from Poland in 1911, and started their family business in north Fort Worth, on Azle Ave. From the meat counter in the back of the store, they started serving, and soon perfected, chopped beef sandwiches.

They grew from one restaurant to eight, and are now of Texas legend. Now, owner and operator, Eddie Sullivan says the restaurants serve up to one million pounds per year. And now, Riscky’s is celebrating their 90th year in business. “It’s been a glorious 90 years,” said Sullivan.

This week, to celebrate 90 years in business, Riscky’s will be offering their famous sandwiches for just $.90.

We'll be offering 90¢ chopped beef sandwiches until the big event (October 23-26) to celebrate #Risckys90th! #TexasBBQ pic.twitter.com/NtWjThjhPu — Riscky's (@risckysbbq) October 23, 2017

Sullivan attributes their long success to “good food, good service and not forgetting the example Joe and Mary Riscky set back in 1927.” He told WFAA, “That’s what they call the American dream.”

