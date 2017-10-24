Unknown Runner Wins Marathon After Motorcycle Takes Leaders Down Wrong Turn

Last Saturday at the Venice Marathon, none of the runners favored in the race took home the grand prize. In fact, a virtual unknown was atop the leaderboard at the end of the marathon, and he was the first Italian runner to do so in 22 years.

Eyob Faniel took home the grand prize, after favorites, Abdulahl Dawud, Gilbert Kipleting Chumba, Kipkemei Mutai and David Kiprono Metto were led astray by a motorcycle guiding their path. Around mile 16, the motorcycle led them down a wrong turn, of only about several hundred meters before the runners turned back. Still, this minute of lost time was enough for Faniel to gain the lead and take the win.

Faniel finished the marathon 2 hours, 12 minutes, 16 seconds, beating Mussa by nearly two minutes. Tariq Bamaarouf was third, who just ahead of Chumba.

Via Associated Press

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter