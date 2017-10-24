Stephen Curry Consoles Devin Harris’ Nephew After Father Dies In Car Crash

By JT
Filed Under: Console, Dallas, Dallas MAvericks, Devin Harris, DFW, hug, local, Stephen Curry, Sweet, Video
(Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Before Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors star Stephen Curry took time from his normal pregame routine to share a moment with the nephew of Mavs guard Devin Harris, Brayden.

Brayden’s father, and Devin’s brother, Bruce was tragically killed in a car crash over the weekend in Dallas.  Curry spent time with Brayden, to “try and lift [his] spirits” in this terrible time.  Curry told reporters after the game, “It’s obviously sometimes hard to find the right words to say in that situation because it’s such a tough blow to the family.  And at that age, I can’t imagine what he’s going through but best thing I can say is to lean on his family to give him that strength to get through tough times.”

Devin did not play in the game, in order to spend time with Brayden, though he did speak with reporters after the game.  Harris said, “I lost my brother tragically and it’s been a tough week.  The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to.  Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

Via People

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live