Stephen Curry Consoles Devin Harris’ Nephew After Father Dies In Car Crash

Before Monday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors star Stephen Curry took time from his normal pregame routine to share a moment with the nephew of Mavs guard Devin Harris, Brayden.

Brayden’s father, and Devin’s brother, Bruce was tragically killed in a car crash over the weekend in Dallas. Curry spent time with Brayden, to “try and lift [his] spirits” in this terrible time. Curry told reporters after the game, “It’s obviously sometimes hard to find the right words to say in that situation because it’s such a tough blow to the family. And at that age, I can’t imagine what he’s going through but best thing I can say is to lean on his family to give him that strength to get through tough times.”

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex 🎃 (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

Devin did not play in the game, in order to spend time with Brayden, though he did speak with reporters after the game. Harris said, “I lost my brother tragically and it’s been a tough week. The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

