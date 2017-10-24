Sears Ends 101 Year Business Relationship

Sears has made the decision to end their relationship with Whirlpool appliances, which dates back more than 100 years.

The company sent word to its stores that effective immediately all Whirlpool and Whirlpool subsidiaries like Maytag, KichenAid and Jenn-Air would be pulled from the floor. They’ll only sell Kenmore products and other brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, GE and Frigidaire.

For years Sears has struggled to stay open, as competition from Home Depot and Amazon took larger slices of the appliance territory, they once dominated. Sears blames the 101 year partnership on Whirlpool making demands that would have made it extremely difficult to offer it’s products at competitive pricing.

News of the breakup has caused Whirlpool Corp. stock to tumble 9 percent within hours.

According to the Whirlpool website, the company first began in 1911 as producing the first electric, motor-driven wringer washers. They joined Sears, Roebuck and Co. in 1916 and almost instantly Whirlpool was overrun with more orders than could be produced. It’s been a mutually beneficial relationship ever since.