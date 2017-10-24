Scientists Are Now Able To Erase Memories From A Snail’s Brain

Just about everyone wishes they could have a memory erased from their brains. Well, the technology is slowly moving out of the world of science fiction. Scientists have just successfully erased memories from a snail’s brain. The new study shows that it is possible to erase specific memories from a snail’s brain. Scientists now believe that a drug could be developed which is able to erase memories from humans.

However, scientist are still not sure as to if the memories will stay erased. This technology could stand to help people with PTSD as well as other neurological disorders, not to mention heartbreak.

Via MotherBoard

