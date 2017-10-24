Michael Bay Set To Produce Live-Action “Dora The Explorer” Movie

By JT
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Dora the Explorer is headed to the silver screen!

The movie will be presented through Paramount’s new Paramount Player division, and the film already has some heavy hitters attached.  Nick Stoller, writer of The Muppets and Neighbors has already been tapped to write the feature, with producers Michael Bay(!) and his Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

That’s right…Michael Bay is producing a Dora the Explorer movie!

Don’t worry.  You’re not the only one who doesn’t believe this either!

The movie will focus on, of course, Dora, but not as a 7-year-old as she is in the popular cartoon, but rather a teenager as she moves to the city with her cousin, Diego.  The original series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014.

Via Hollywood Reporter

