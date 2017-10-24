Matt Damon Admits He Knew Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Gwyneth Paltrow

Since the beginning of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood, there have been accusations and rumors as to which celebrities knew what. One of those big named celebs is Matt Damon, who has worked pretty closely with Weinstein over the years.

On Monday, Damon and George Clooney went on Good Morning America to promote their new film Suburbicon, when they were asked to weigh in on Weinstein. Of course Matt Damon mentioned that he was a bully and it was sort of a right of passage to see if you could survive a meeting with Weinstein and stand up for yourself. Damon said…

“I knew he was an a$$hole and he was proud of that, you know what I mean. That’s how he carried himself. And I knew he was a womanizer. You know, I wouldn’t want to be married to the guy, but like I’m not, you know, it’s not my business really, but this level of criminal sexual predation was not something I ever thought was going on. Absolutely not. I knew the story about Gwenyth from Ben because he was with her after Brad, so I knew that story. But I was working with Gwyneth and with Harvey on Ripley. I never talked to Gwenyth about it. Ben told me, but I knew that they had come to whatever agreement or understanding that they had come to. She had handled it and she was, you know, the first lady of Miramax and he treated her incredibly respectfully, always.”

"This level of criminal sexual predation was not something I ever thought was going on." – Matt Damon on Harvey Weinstein — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Damon went on to say that nothing ever happened in front of him and if it did, and somehow missed it, then he’s sorry.