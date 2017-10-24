Kardashians Sing $150 Million Contract With E!

The Kardashian family have just resigned with E! for a massive $150 million contract. The contract promises $30 million a season for a total of 5 seasons. This contract will continue the family’s deal with E! into 2019. This is a 50% increase from their last deal back in 2015 where they agreed on $20 million per season.

Kris Jenner, who negotiated the contract, managed to secure $15 million for herself in managers fees. The rest of the money will be split up between the rest of the family.

Via TMZ