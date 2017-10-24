Italian Scientists Report Patient That Sweats Blood!

So yeah, sweating blood is a real thing.

While it’s very rare and sounds terrifying, this condition has been around for centuries. It’s called hematohidrosis and it’s been in existence since Aristotle. For the most part, it’s considered a religious thing which stems from the Veil of Veronica, a cloth imprinted with Jesus’ face.

Of course there are many that doubt the existence of this disorder. Back in 2012, the condition wasn’t scientifically confirmed, however, the authors of dermatology textbook did not deny it’s existence.

The scientific confirmation may be changing after a woman in Italy sought medical treatment after bleeding from her palms and face for three years. Doctors are treating her with beta blocker and propranolol.

A woman sweat blood for three years. Doctors finally know why https://t.co/M3uIDQZ59c — The Independent (@Independent) October 24, 2017

Unfortunately, the treatment only partially worked. It did not stop the bleeding completely.