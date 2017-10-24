Get Ready To Celebrate Halloween With Bloodliner Eye Makeup!

As beauty trends go, this is definitely one of the creepiest!

With Halloween quickly approaching (it’s just a week away, y’all), it was only a matter of time before the beauty world caught up! Introducing, “Bloodliner.” If you’ve ever seen a scary movie where one of the characters cried blood tears, this is exactly that!

A post shared by M A k E U P ; (@makeup.by.yissy) on Oct 17, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT

Some makeup enthusiasts out their own twists and spins on the Bloodliner, but they all look equally reepy and fascinating!

Blood drip liner

💉💉💉@JeffreeStar Weirdo and Unicorn Blood liquid lipsticks

Tutorial is on my channel!https://t.co/lPMVd6cE16 pic.twitter.com/ZEtqeTpeEZ — Betty-Jean Meyer (@bettyjeanmeower) October 21, 2017

Happy Halloween!

Via Pop Sugar

