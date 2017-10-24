DFW Among Nearly 240 Proposals to be Home to Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

Amazon kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters home-base last month, promising 50,000 new jobs and more than $5 billion in new construction.

Last month’s announcement landed Amazon 238 unique proposals from cities and regions across the US, Mexico and Canada. While Amazon did not list which cities or metro areas applied, we do know that North Texas was among those trying.

Some cities turned to activities and stunts in hopes of standing out: Arizona sent a 21-foot tall cactus to Amazon’s Seattle headquarters and New York lit the Empire State Building orange to match Amazon’s smile logo. DFW however, opted for a bit more technological proposal, in the form a video sent along side their pitch.

Amazon made it clear the decision would be based on financial incentives, along with the stipulations of being near a metropolitian area with more than 1 million people; be able to attract top technical talent, be minutes from an international airport; have direct access to mass transit and be able to expand said headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet within the next 10 years.

According to Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the company will remain in its current Seattle headquarters, and the second one will be “a full equal” to it. The online retailer plans to review each proposal and announce their decision sometime during 2018.