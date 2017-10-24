Could Smartphones Affect the Birth Rate?

Men: keep your phone out of your pocket. Doctors are finding that smartphones are affecting fertility.

A new study finds that having a mobile phone close to the testicles can drastically lower sperm levels: 47% of participants showed a lower sperm count vs. only 11% in the general population.

Fertility experts are warning man that using a mobile for as little as an hour a day is “cooking sperm” and lowering level significantly. But the real culprit seems to be the nearly 24/7 phone placed close to the groin area.

“We think this is being caused by a heating of the sperm from the phone and by electromagnetic activity,” said Professor Martha Dirnfeld, of the Technion University in Haifa.

The report states the decreasing quality of sperm among men in Western countries accounts for up to 40% of cases where conceiving a child is difficult.