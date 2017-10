Just last week Blue Bell announced their peppermint and peppermint bark were back on the store shelves. Of course these two flavors are a staple of Christmas.

Well, Blue Bell has one-upped themselves. On Monday, Christmas Cookies hits every grocery store near you! It’s a new flavor of sugar cookies, chocolate chips, and snickerdoodles complete with red sprinkles and green icing!

Safe to say you’re going to need a Christmas nap after ingesting all that sugary goodness!