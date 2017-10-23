Wonder Woman is This Years most Popular Halloween Costume

You’re cutting it close if you still haven’t bought you’re Halloween costume yet.

Next week is Halloween and that typically means all the popular costumes will be sold out by the weekend. Google has reveled what the most searched for Halloween costume of 2017 is and it’s one that’s been around for a while. Wonder Woman is this years most popular costume. It’s really no surprise, it was only the biggest movie of the summer. The second most searched for costume was Harley Quinn followed by clown costumes.