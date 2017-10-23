This Tiny Wedding Cake Isn’t Made Out Of Chocolate

(John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Things are not always as they appear.

If you saw a teeny tiny wedding cake sitting out, what do you think it would be made out of? We’re talking about a cake that fits perfectly in your hands. Not to mention, it’s brown! Like the color of milk chocolate.

Most of us, without a doubt, would pick us this tiny cake and take a bite. Unfortunately, that would be the wrong move. Why? Because it’s soap!

Work perks from funny

Who makes a bar of soap that looks like a delicious chocolate treat???????? So wrong! At the very least, label it soap!

