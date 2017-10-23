This Italian Town Will Pay You to Move In

Itching for a new adventure? Looking for a fresh start in a new city? You might to keep reading then. According to CNN Travel, the mayor of a town in Italy known as Candela has come up with a pretty reasonable solution to bring back life to the town and entice people to move there: he will pay residents to live there. That’s right. You can get paid to live a new life in this Italian town. The mayor, Nicola Gatta, is offering those who move to the town an average $2,350.

This medieval town in Puglia was once a hot spot in the 1990s, when more than 8,000 people lived there. Today, there’s only about 2,700 residents. Gatta detailed his new plan and why he decided to move forward with it, “I work each day with passion and commitment to bring Candela back to its ancient splendor. Up until the 1960s, travelers called it ‘Nap’licchie’ (Little Naples), for it streets full of wayfarers, tourists, merchants and screaming vendors.”

The mayor’s right-hand man, Stefano Bascianelli, explains more, “This is how it works: 800 euros for singles, 1,200 euros for couples, 1,500 to 1,800 euros for three-member families, and over 2,000 euros for families of four to five people.” While the stipend being offered may not seem like a lot, it is not meant to fully support any individual or family solely. The mayor does expect people to making a living and earn income while they live in Candela. The three requirements are that residents must take up residency in Candela, rent or buy a house and have a job with a salary of at least 7,500 euros per year, which are pretty reasonable requirements.

Other reasons to include a move to Candela are for quality of life and the food scene there. According to Bascianelli, the town hasn’t seen a crime there for 20 years. As for food, the town prides itself on offering local delicacies such as sausages, creamy burrata cheese panini, and of course, bruschetta with olive oil. The town also hosts Taste Candela, which is a food and wine-tasting tour that takes place through the historical center every summer.

Convinced yet?