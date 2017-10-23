This Hotel Lets You Eat With Giraffes

The Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya is just like any other bed and breakfast, with a few major differences. On the surface its a small 12 bedroom hotel that sits on 12 beautiful acres of forest. What makes the Giraffe Manor so unique is, you guessed it, the herd of Rothschild giraffes.

These Giraffes are very, very friendly. They’re known to frequently pop in during brunch. And by pop in we mean they literally stick their heads into the building hoping to get a little bit of your breakfast.

You can check out a crazy video of just that here.

Via Delish