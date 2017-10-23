This Hotel Lets You Eat With Giraffes

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Bed and Breakfast, Eating, Giraffe, kenya, Rothschild giraffes
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya is just like any other bed and breakfast, with a few major differences. On the surface its a small 12 bedroom hotel that sits on 12 beautiful acres of forest. What makes the Giraffe Manor so unique is, you guessed it, the herd of Rothschild giraffes.

These Giraffes are very, very friendly. They’re known to frequently pop in during brunch. And by pop in we mean they literally stick their heads into the building hoping to get a little bit of your breakfast.

You can check out a crazy video of just that here.

Via Delish

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live