These Major Retailers Are Issuing a Vegetable Recall Over Listeria Concerns

At least several major retailers across the United States have issued dozens of recalls for vegetables since Friday over potential listeria contamination. Major retailers include Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, and more. Many of the vegetable products are said to be sourced from Mann Packing of Salinas, California. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has also posted the announcement on its website where consumer can find UPC codes of the products being recalled and photos as well.

Some of the products that are being recalled include vegetable trays, asparagus spears, broccoli florets, and salads. The food was sold in stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin and purchased Sept. 27 through Oct. 20. Mann packing has also recalled at least 100 products that have been sold at retailers ranging from Walmart to Trader Joe’s throughout the United States and Canada. The packages on these products have expiration dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20.

Director of corporate marketing for Mann’s Packing, Gina Nucci, said in a statement, “As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority. This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

The FDA’s announcement Thursday stated Mann Packing issued the recall because of a “single positive result” found during random sampling in Canada.

What symptoms of listeria should you look for if you or someone you know has been affected? Although some healthy individuals may only experience these symptoms short-term, it’s important to note that some have even reported symptoms of listeria as last as 70 days after exposure. Earliest reporting of symptoms could even be the same day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of these symptoms, common ones include high fever, severe headache, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

For a full list of products their respective UPC codes being recalled, please refer to the list provided here.